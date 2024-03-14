iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the February 14th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iHuman Price Performance

NYSE IH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,644. iHuman has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $103.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67.

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.28 million during the quarter. iHuman had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 20.27%.

iHuman Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded iHuman from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iHuman

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iHuman stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 4.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Science, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery.

