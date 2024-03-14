Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.71% of Illinois Tool Works worth $6,035,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $1,809,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,308.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 43,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 40,704 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $210,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $38,860,831 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock opened at $262.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $267.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.43.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

