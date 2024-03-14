Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $1.33 on Monday. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $119.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Immunic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,335,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 40,796 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,941,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 254,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 28,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 757,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 159,973 shares during the last quarter. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing multiple sclerosis and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

