Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC – Get Free Report) traded down 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.19). 492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 10,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.20).

Induction Healthcare Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of £12.93 million, a P/E ratio of -93.33 and a beta of -0.41.

Induction Healthcare Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Induction Healthcare Group PLC provides software to healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It offers Induction Switch, hospital staff directory app that enables users to source, communicate, and share information with other healthcare professionals, as well as allows them to bypass legacy hospital switchboards; Induction Zesty, a digital patient engagement platform that ensures automated process for patients to manage their hospital appointments, view their letters and clinical records, as well as provides data remotely via digital questionnaires; Induction Guidance, a platform to create, edit, and publish their own local medical guidance and policies; and Induction Attend Anywhere, which offers video consultations to patients and service users to help hospitals, health systems, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Induction Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Induction Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.