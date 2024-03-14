Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Inghams Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.

Inghams Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 832.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Get Inghams Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew Reeves 546,265 shares of Inghams Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Inghams Group

Inghams Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells chicken and turkey products in Australia and New Zealand. The company provides frozen, gluten free, and ready to cook chicken and turkey products under the Ingham's brand name. It also offers stock feeds for poultry and pig industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inghams Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inghams Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.