InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.65

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 17645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on InnovAge from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $637.37 million, a PE ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $188.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.51 million. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its position in InnovAge by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,687,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after buying an additional 285,536 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in InnovAge by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 28,890 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in InnovAge by 690.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 22,674 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in InnovAge by 5.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in InnovAge by 386.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. 12.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

