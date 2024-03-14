Insider Buying: FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) CEO Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) CEO Thane Wettig acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 470,178 shares in the company, valued at $898,039.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FibroGen Trading Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $197.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of FibroGen

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in FibroGen by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in FibroGen by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in FibroGen by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in FibroGen by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FibroGen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

