Insider Buying: Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Chairman Buys $23,220.00 in Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) Chairman Stuart Landesberg bought 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $23,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 965,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,070.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Grove Collaborative Stock Up 4.1 %

GROV stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NVP Associates LLC bought a new position in Grove Collaborative during the fourth quarter worth about $5,872,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grove Collaborative by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 917,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grove Collaborative by 26.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 134,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

