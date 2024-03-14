Insider Buying: Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Major Shareholder Buys $280,667.80 in Stock

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 27,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $280,667.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,797,491 shares in the company, valued at $28,394,533.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,373 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $106,012.06.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 100 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,787 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $18,120.18.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 863 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $8,724.93.

On Friday, January 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,028 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.16 per share, for a total transaction of $132,364.48.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,926 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $149,558.52.

On Thursday, December 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 41,417 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $415,412.51.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 24,711 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $245,380.23.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:VPV opened at $10.23 on Thursday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $10.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

