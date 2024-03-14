Insider Buying: Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Insider Purchases $15,204.00 in Stock

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) insider Maureen K. Usifer acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $15,204.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,268. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Performance

ASG stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $5.71.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,798,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after acquiring an additional 131,412 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,681,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,985 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 1,011,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 209,674 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 842,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 249,185 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 558,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 105,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

