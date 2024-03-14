Insider Buying: Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Insider Purchases $15,204.00 in Stock

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) insider Maureen K. Usifer acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $15,204.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,268. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Performance
ASG stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $5.71.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Growth Fund
About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
