Insider Buying: Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Insider Purchases £75,094.80 in Stock

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Free Report) insider Kim Mary McFarland acquired 45,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £75,094.80 ($96,213.71).

Ninety One Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LON:N91 opened at GBX 170.40 ($2.18) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 173.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 171.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.46. Ninety One Group has a 12-month low of GBX 151.90 ($1.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 197.60 ($2.53). The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 946.67, a PEG ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Ninety One Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ninety One Group from GBX 169 ($2.17) to GBX 173 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Ninety One Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ninety One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninety One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.