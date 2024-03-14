Insider Buying: SKY Network Television Limited (ASX:SKT) Insider Buys A$38,460.80 in Stock

SKY Network Television Limited (ASX:SKT – Get Free Report) insider Philip Bowman bought 13,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.80 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of A$38,460.80 ($25,470.73).

SKY Network Television Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66.

SKY Network Television Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. SKY Network Television’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

SKY Network Television Company Profile

SKY Network Television Limited, an entertainment company, provides sport and entertainment media services, and telecommunications services in New Zealand and internationally. The company provides commercial music, broadcasting services, entertainment quizzes, advertising, content generation, subscription and marketing, and streaming and management services, as well as data analytics services for sports.

