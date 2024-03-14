Insider Selling: Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Sells $86,683.25 in Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) insider George A. Eldridge sold 3,433 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $86,683.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVTE opened at $26.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $746.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.86. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 22.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

