Insider Selling: AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Sells $1,019,520.00 in Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) Director Blottnitz Andreas Von sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.56, for a total value of $1,019,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,525.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AppFolio Stock Up 0.7 %

AppFolio stock opened at $225.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.73. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,529.84 and a beta of 0.81. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.81 and a 52-week high of $246.12.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $171.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.80 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 0.44%. Research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,078,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,107,000 after buying an additional 76,934 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,636,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after buying an additional 72,371 shares in the last quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,930,000. 48.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AppFolio from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on APPF

About AppFolio

(Get Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.