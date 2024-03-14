Insider Selling: AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Sells $1,019,520.00 in Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) Director Blottnitz Andreas Von sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.56, for a total value of $1,019,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,525.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
AppFolio Stock Up 0.7 %
AppFolio stock opened at $225.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.73. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,529.84 and a beta of 0.81. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.81 and a 52-week high of $246.12.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $171.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.80 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 0.44%. Research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
APPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AppFolio from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.40.
AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.
