Insider Selling: Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) CEO Sells 5,360 Shares of Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 5,360 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $396,908.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,114 shares in the company, valued at $30,591,091.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blackbaud Price Performance

Blackbaud stock opened at $73.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.01. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.03 and a 12 month high of $88.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2,459.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $295.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackbaud

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Blackbaud by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 53,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

