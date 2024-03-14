Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Sells $194,000.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,209,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,141.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $748.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.63. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $10.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHPT. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $8.25 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

