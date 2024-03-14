Insider Selling: Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Director Sells 5,036 Shares of Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) Director Jody H. Feragen sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total value of $464,772.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,097.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $93.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.31 and its 200 day moving average is $81.34. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.17 and a 1 year high of $94.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $566.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.86 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 24.61%. On average, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Graco by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,330.8% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Graco by 569.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on GGG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

