Insider Selling: Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) EVP Sells $65,000.00 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) EVP Ernest W. Jr. Torain sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $97.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.66 and a 12 month high of $113.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.48.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.71 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HURN. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,892,000 after acquiring an additional 128,274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after acquiring an additional 589,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,621,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,279,000 after purchasing an additional 92,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,154,000 after buying an additional 20,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 941,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,950,000 after acquiring an additional 20,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Articles

