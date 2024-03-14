Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CEO Sells $2,707,348.00 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) CEO Sharon Mates sold 40,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $2,707,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,845,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sharon Mates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Sharon Mates sold 20,565 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $1,341,043.65.

On Monday, February 26th, Sharon Mates sold 22,590 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $1,576,556.10.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Sharon Mates sold 75,361 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $5,068,027.25.

On Thursday, January 18th, Sharon Mates sold 67,917 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $4,427,509.23.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ITCI opened at $65.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -44.66 and a beta of 1.02. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.18 and a 12-month high of $76.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,094,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,334,000 after acquiring an additional 554,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,591,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,666,000 after purchasing an additional 322,235 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth approximately $248,502,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $161,543,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,105,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,333,000 after acquiring an additional 79,477 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITCI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.42.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

