Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Sells $429,312.00 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $429,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Suresh K. Durgam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Suresh K. Durgam sold 62,282 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $4,397,109.20.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,382,030.00.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $65.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -44.66 and a beta of 1.02. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,094,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,334,000 after purchasing an additional 554,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,591,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,666,000 after acquiring an additional 322,235 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,502,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,543,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,105,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,333,000 after purchasing an additional 79,477 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.42.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

