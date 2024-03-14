Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells 20,296 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Robert Desantis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 11th, Robert Desantis sold 329 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.16, for a total value of $128,362.64.
Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $382.99 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.72 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The stock has a market cap of $135.75 billion, a PE ratio of 76.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $376.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intuitive Surgical Company Profile
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
