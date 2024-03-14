Insider Selling: Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.34, for a total value of $1,591,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,562,557.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $321.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 1.18. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $323.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.88 and a 200 day moving average of $237.78.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.36). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $217.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 132.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after buying an additional 120,709 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

