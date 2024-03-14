Insider Selling: Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Sells 392 Shares of Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.40, for a total value of C$17,013.31.

Robert Berthold Espey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Robert Berthold Espey sold 7,500 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total value of C$328,125.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Robert Berthold Espey sold 7,500 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total value of C$328,125.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Robert Berthold Espey sold 11,000 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$484,000.00.

Parkland Stock Up 0.8 %

PKI stock traded up C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$44.07. The stock had a trading volume of 29,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,767. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87. Parkland Co. has a 1-year low of C$27.50 and a 1-year high of C$47.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$45.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Parkland Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. Desjardins upped their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.69.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Further Reading

