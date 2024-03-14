Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Insider Sells 4,182 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) insider Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $271,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Charles Collier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Charles Collier sold 8,365 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $528,668.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $798,741.62.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $64.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.39 and a 200-day moving average of $81.56. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $51.62 and a one year high of $108.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cannonball Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Institutional Trading of Roku

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,853,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,533,000 after acquiring an additional 380,409 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. True Vision MN LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Roku by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

