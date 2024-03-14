Insider Selling: Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) CEO Sells 1,984 Shares of Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 1,984 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $58,408.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,675,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jason Eric Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Jason Eric Evans sold 4,840 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $143,796.40.

On Monday, February 12th, Jason Eric Evans sold 5,780 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $202,762.40.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Jason Eric Evans sold 5,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $167,200.00.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $28.48 on Thursday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.80 and a beta of 2.72.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $735.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $741.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SGRY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

