Insider Selling: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Sells $32,058,796.80 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.48, for a total transaction of $32,058,796.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 684,268,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,548,491,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $32,008,120.20.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $32,653,272.30.

On Monday, March 4th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.23, for a total transaction of $31,815,159.30.

On Friday, March 1st, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total transaction of $31,803,464.70.

On Monday, February 26th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.85, for a total transaction of $31,936,003.50.

On Friday, February 23rd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total transaction of $32,076,338.70.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total transaction of $31,279,156.80.

On Monday, February 12th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.65, for a total transaction of $31,507,201.50.

On Friday, February 9th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $31,454,575.80.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $164.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $168.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.93.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,877 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,019,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,400 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 75,125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $469,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,657,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

