Insider Selling: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Insider Sells $984,363.36 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $164.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.02. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $168.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

