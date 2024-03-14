Insider Selling: Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CEO Sells $778,780.31 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total transaction of $778,780.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,485,447.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TYL stock opened at $421.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.18 and a 1-year high of $454.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $429.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.75.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TYL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyler Technologies

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.