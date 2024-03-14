Insider Selling: Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Director Sells C$337,589.80 in Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) Director Edward E. Guillet sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.79, for a total transaction of C$337,589.80.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at C$228.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$214.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$196.88. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of C$174.74 and a 52-week high of C$231.95. The firm has a market cap of C$58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.47 by C$0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of C$2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 8.8153242 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

WCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections from C$169.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$141.00 to C$146.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. ATB Capital downgraded shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$200.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$192.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WCN

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.