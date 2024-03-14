Insider Selling: Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) VP Sells 4,016 Shares of Stock

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) VP Dustin Combs sold 4,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $115,700.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at $61,941.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Weyco Group Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ WEYS traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.48. 6,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,841. The stock has a market cap of $280.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.84. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $33.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36.

Weyco Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Institutional Trading of Weyco Group

About Weyco Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEYS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Weyco Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 336,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Weyco Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Weyco Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

