Insider Selling: Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) VP Sells 4,016 Shares of Stock

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) VP Dustin Combs sold 4,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $115,700.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at $61,941.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Weyco Group Stock Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ WEYS traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.48. 6,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,841. The stock has a market cap of $280.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.84. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $33.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36.
Weyco Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.
About Weyco Group
Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.
