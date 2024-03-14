Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $195.92 and last traded at $195.92. 212,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 530,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.27 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.39.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $556,950.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,308.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.05, for a total transaction of $109,719.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 3,060 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $556,950.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,308.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,844 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,745 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,471,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,437,000 after buying an additional 1,397,510 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 6,846.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,229,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,175 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,430,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,959,000 after purchasing an additional 453,294 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 742,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,954,000 after purchasing an additional 380,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 648.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 304,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,023,000 after purchasing an additional 264,139 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

