Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Major Shareholder Great Hill Equity Partners Iv Sells 7,000,000 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Great Hill Equity Partners Iv sold 7,000,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $253,890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,738,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,397,016.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $33.80 on Thursday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.25 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.80.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $103.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Intapp in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.78.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Intapp by 824.1% during the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,421,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,106 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intapp by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,054,000 after buying an additional 708,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intapp by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,513,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,585,000 after buying an additional 704,268 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Intapp by 81.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,152,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,626,000 after buying an additional 517,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter valued at about $15,593,000.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Stories

