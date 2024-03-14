Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. CL King started coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IART

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IART opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $59.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average of $40.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 469.5% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.