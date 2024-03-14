Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,453 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,548,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,071,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,831,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,976 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Intel by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Intel by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,657,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,790 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Intel Stock Down 4.4 %

Intel stock opened at $43.23 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.85, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

