Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.0% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $869,868,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of INTC traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,423,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,417,871. The company has a market cap of $181.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.58. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

