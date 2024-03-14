Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading Down 3.6%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.25 and last traded at $28.49. Approximately 327,553 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,634,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $136.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.93.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average of $29.67. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.80.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of ($1.92) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.91% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intellia Therapeutics

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 19,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $566,309.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,486 shares in the company, valued at $24,937,477.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $65,679.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,172.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 19,223 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $566,309.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,937,477.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,955. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Featured Articles

