Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Barclays upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock traded down $1.97 on Thursday, hitting $135.05. 1,234,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.66 and a 1-year high of $140.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.33 and its 200 day moving average is $120.55.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,118. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $156,059.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,617 shares of company stock valued at $20,784,288 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

