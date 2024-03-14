Interface, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Interface has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.1% annually over the last three years. Interface has a dividend payout ratio of 3.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of TILE stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $898.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.98. Interface has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $15.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.30.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. Interface had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Interface will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Interface by 228.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 407.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Interface during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Interface in the first quarter worth $87,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TILE. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Interface from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Interface from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

