International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Sets New 52-Week High at $199.18

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $199.18 and last traded at $198.76, with a volume of 2616048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.09. The company has a market capitalization of $180.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Business Machines

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.