International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 2.32%. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. International Game Technology updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

IGT stock opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average is $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

IGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

