International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Short Interest Up 58.8% in February

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the February 14th total of 774,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 582,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other International Seaways news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,468. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 16,240 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $844,804.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,260 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,088,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,500 shares of company stock worth $2,111,256 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in International Seaways by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 22,545 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in International Seaways by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in International Seaways by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 964,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,404,000 after buying an additional 161,643 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 21,320 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,359,000 after acquiring an additional 227,480 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSW stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,659. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $54.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.50.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.36 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Seaways will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 4.27%.

INSW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

