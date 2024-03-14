Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CFO Lawrence J. Hineline Sells 13,132 Shares

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 13,132 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $874,591.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lawrence J. Hineline also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,121 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $667,581.16.

On Monday, February 26th, Lawrence J. Hineline sold 13,337 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $925,987.91.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

ITCI opened at $65.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.66 and a beta of 1.02. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $76.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.11 and its 200-day moving average is $61.60.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. Intra-Cellular Therapies's quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITCI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.42.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

