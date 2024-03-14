InTrack Investment Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter worth $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter worth $39,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $507.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,065. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $516.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $494.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $118.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.23 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.36.

Insider Activity

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

