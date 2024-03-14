InTrack Investment Management Inc Buys 1,666 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 73.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 1.5% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520,067 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,603 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,181,000 after purchasing an additional 86,561 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,796,000 after purchasing an additional 961,212 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter.

MDY traded down $6.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $535.85. 465,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,430. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $547.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $512.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.28.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

