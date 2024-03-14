InTrack Investment Management Inc Cuts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 33.2% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1,133.9% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 11.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.80.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $250.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,262. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.56 and a twelve month high of $253.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.67 and a 200-day moving average of $216.23. The stock has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total value of $11,433,825.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,937.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,603 shares of company stock worth $30,083,827 in the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Profile



Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Further Reading

