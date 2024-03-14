InTrack Investment Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.83. 3,508,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,452,911. The company has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.12.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

