InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $498,000 Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

InTrack Investment Management Inc decreased its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 180,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,826,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,193,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,464,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $33,453,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,054,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,037,737.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $55,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,104,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,035,903.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $33,453,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,054,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,037,737.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 976,000 shares of company stock worth $108,407,460. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.92.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.52. The company had a trading volume of 517,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.23. The stock has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $115.03.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

