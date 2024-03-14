InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $595,000 Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lowered its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,904,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares in the company, valued at $38,086,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total transaction of $3,643,157.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,415,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,494 shares of company stock worth $13,055,496 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of A stock traded down $2.49 on Thursday, hitting $145.33. 418,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,440. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.77 and a 200 day moving average of $124.39. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $151.58.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on A. TheStreet upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

