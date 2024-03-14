InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $8.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $869,104,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,706.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,784 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,186 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $473.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,447,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,219. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $352.57 and a twelve month high of $476.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.