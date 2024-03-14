InTrack Investment Management Inc Invests $813,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,118 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank raised its stake in Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Boeing by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BA traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $182.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,845,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,598,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.46 billion, a PE ratio of -49.64, a PEG ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.37.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

